Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Harrison County officials looking for missing 24-year-old man

Jose Roman Teniente, 24
Jose Roman Teniente, 24(Harrison Co Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person.

Jose Roman Teniente, 24, was last seen in the Harleton/Lake Deerwood area of northwest Harrison County. Officials did not say when he was last seen.

He is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. Has black hair and does have facial hair. He has a tattoo on one of his wrists of a sun with a face.

He was either wearing jeans and a black shirt, or khaki pants and a red flannel shirt when last seen. He was wearing tan-colored boots.

If you have any information about where Teniente might be, call Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000. The case number is 23-006174.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: 2 rounds of severe weather expected on Thursday
VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches
WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.
WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.
Kenny Fisher, 70
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting