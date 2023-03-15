Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting

Kenny Fisher, 70
(Polk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Livingston man has been charged with murder after his friend died months following a shooting.

Kenny Wade Fisher, 70, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. His bond has not yet been set, according to jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fisher was visiting Raymond Herrera Jr. on November 16, 2022, to check up on him. Herrera became upset, and according to the affidavit, followed Fisher down the driveway as he was leaving.

According to the affidavit, Fisher then shot Herrera from the truck in the neck with a handgun. Fisher had told Herrera he would shoot, but the affidavit said Fisher was never physically assaulted by Herrera, and Herrera never tried to enter the truck.

Herrera died of his injuries during the following months.

According to the affidavit, Fisher confessed to shooting his friend in an interview with a detective.

A warrant for arrest was obtained on Tuesday.

