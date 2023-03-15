Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SFA Head Coach Speaks Out on Texas State

(Stephen F. Austin University)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lady Jacks are set to take on the Texas State Bobcats this Thursday.

The Lady Jacks are preparing to host Texas State in the first round of the WNIT. Now the game will be in Nacogdoches and head coach Mark Kellogg spoke out not only about the Lady Bobcats, but also the advantage of getting to play at home.

Well should be pretty, I mean, that’s big. I don’t know the last time we’ve had a home postseason game, you know, or in the WNIT in particular,” he said..

He added, “But again, that’s a reward I think for the season that we’ve had and the respect that the program has and the year that we put together. So you know, Texas State we’ve actually scrimmaged not this year, but the previous two years so haven’t played Texas State in a real game since I’ve been here but we do have some, you know, history I guess and those closed scrimmages that nobody gets to watch so we know a little bit about each other of course, you know they’re not too far away and we got some familiarity with them but we’ll we’ll get after them. They’re pretty quick and kind of figure that out. But yeah, excited to be at home for sure. No travel for the week for now. You know, and we’ll get after our preparation for them.”

And just a quick reminder that the game will be this Thursday night at 6:30pm in Nacogdoches over at the sawmill.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

SFA Lady Jacks to host Texas State Thursday night in WNIT
SFA Baseball takes perfect conference record on the road to UCA
UTSA baseball bats come out to shut SFA out on Tuesday
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Dallas Cowboys acquire former defensive player of year Stephon Gilmore from Colts
No. 17 Aggies take on Nittany Lions in NCAA First Round