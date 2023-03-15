SFA Head Coach Speaks Out on Texas State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lady Jacks are set to take on the Texas State Bobcats this Thursday.

The Lady Jacks are preparing to host Texas State in the first round of the WNIT. Now the game will be in Nacogdoches and head coach Mark Kellogg spoke out not only about the Lady Bobcats, but also the advantage of getting to play at home.

Well should be pretty, I mean, that’s big. I don’t know the last time we’ve had a home postseason game, you know, or in the WNIT in particular,” he said..

He added, “But again, that’s a reward I think for the season that we’ve had and the respect that the program has and the year that we put together. So you know, Texas State we’ve actually scrimmaged not this year, but the previous two years so haven’t played Texas State in a real game since I’ve been here but we do have some, you know, history I guess and those closed scrimmages that nobody gets to watch so we know a little bit about each other of course, you know they’re not too far away and we got some familiarity with them but we’ll we’ll get after them. They’re pretty quick and kind of figure that out. But yeah, excited to be at home for sure. No travel for the week for now. You know, and we’ll get after our preparation for them.”

And just a quick reminder that the game will be this Thursday night at 6:30pm in Nacogdoches over at the sawmill.

