Visitors are back at Fairfield Lake State Park as it reopens, for now

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Guests are enjoying the reopening of Fairfield Lake State Park after it was closed two weeks ago.

Reports said lawmakers met last week and urged for the park to remain open a little longer while they find ways to save it from being redeveloped into homes.

Fishermen like James Louviere are happy to be with nature again at Fairfield Lake State Park.

“I’m on cloud nine, it’s a wonderful opportunity to be back here,” said Louviere.

Two weeks ago, the park closed, and Louviere’s favorite hobby was cut short.

The owner of the site where the park sits, Vistra, ended the land lease with Texas Parks and Wildlife because of to the impending sale of the property.

“I was here the last day. I was here until dark the day it closed. I wanted to take advantage of the possibility of coming here, I thought that I would never be back,” said Louviere.

Now, the Fort Worth resident gets to be back with his bass.

“This lake is one of the top three lakes in the state of Texas. It’s a really small lake but it’s full of big bass,” said Louviere.

Louviere said he wants it to stay opened not only for the guests, but to also save the nature and the creatures that live there.

“They got a lot of camping facilities here. Right around the corner, they built a beach for people to swim in the summertime. They’re going to cut all these trees. They’re going to run off the eagles because eagles won’t stay. There are otters in the lake, otters aren’t going to stay in a lake full of homes,” said Louviere.

Louviere said he wants solutions to keep visitors’ favorite place to unwind.

“They’re going to make what I call a bathtub lake. Nothing in the water, no grass, no plants along the bank. It would be perfect for water skiers, but all the bass will go away. I would like the state to buy the land and keep the lake opened.”

Access will be free and first come, first served until the park is full, so there will be no reservations or camping.

Officials at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission said in the statement that they looked forward to continuing conversation with Vistra.

