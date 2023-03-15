WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - People exposed to the toxic water at Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune may be eligible for compensation.

On Thursday March 16 at 6 pm, a meeting will be held at VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches to learn more about the toxic water at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

In August President Biden signed an act called the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, making anyone who was possibly exposed to the toxic water at Camp Lejeune from August 1953 to December 1987 eligible for compensation.

If you plan to attend please text or call this phone number: 936-552-6823.

VFW Post 3893 is located at 2406 Hunter St, in Nacogdoches.

The meeting is free and will be put on by the Marine Corps League Detachment group. Veterans and their dependents are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.