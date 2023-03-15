Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.

On Thursday March 16 at 6 pm, a meeting will be held at VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches to learn more about the toxic water at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North
By Avery Gorman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - People exposed to the toxic water at Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune may be eligible for compensation.

On Thursday March 16 at 6 pm, a meeting will be held at VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches to learn more about the toxic water at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

In August President Biden signed an act called the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, making anyone who was possibly exposed to the toxic water at Camp Lejeune from August 1953 to December 1987 eligible for compensation.

If you plan to attend please text or call this phone number: 936-552-6823.

VFW Post 3893 is located at 2406 Hunter St, in Nacogdoches.

The meeting is free and will be put on by the Marine Corps League Detachment group. Veterans and their dependents are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that killed a pedestrian late Monday.
Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Latest News

WebXtra: VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water.
Kenny Fisher, 70
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting
Strong to severe storms possible in East Texas late Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Portions of East Texas upgraded to Enhanced Risk
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild