Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Hope y’all are ready for an awesome Wednesday! We’re off to a bit of a chilly start in the lower 40s, but ample sunshine and southeasterly winds will help us warm into the middle 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase overnight and then the main focus on the forecast will be the threat of severe weather later tomorrow, so a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday, lasting from the afternoon into the overnight hours. Our Thursday will start off with a slight chance of a few showers and potentially a stray thundershower during the first half of the day but as we get later into the afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms will become more likely as a cold front/dry line approaches from the west. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes are all possible within this event, so we do as that everyone remains weather alert tomorrow. The main severe threat could persist in Deep East Texas during the pre-dawn morning hours of Friday, but storm and rain chances will dwindle quickly as the cold front clears East Texas. The second half of our Friday will trend dry, but it will also but MUCH cooler with afternoon highs likely only climbing in the 50s, so grab the jacket for any St Patrick’s Day plans. The forecast for the weekend is mostly dry and cool as highs remain in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds increase Sunday evening and a few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas Sunday night. Rain chances become a bit more likely by next Monday as another upper-level disturbance tracks overhead. A few showers will be on the table for Tuesday as well, although most of the day does not look like a wash-out at this time. Please keep an eye on Thursday’s forecast for more important updates, and please enjoy the sunshine while it is here today!

