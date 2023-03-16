Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter is finally behind bars.

39-year-old Rene Mendez was released from the hospital and is now at the Webb County Jail. Mendez is accused of the death of 37-year-old Sylvia Ramos and 19-year-old Brianna Ramos. Mendez was found in a motel in north Laredo and taken to the hospital after a reported overdose.

The Ramos family describes Sylvia and Brianna as loving and outgoing. They want justice for their deaths. Investigator Joe Baeza said, “this situation is the hardest on them, anytime you have a family member who lost a loved one to homicide is enormously hard for them. Having two members involved in one case, we cannot even imagine what they are going through. We understand their situation and their plight for justice. Everything that can be done has been done in regard to the process and procedures.”

Police said the autopsy is pending in the case.

Mendez bond is set at one million dollars.

Below is the original story:

The Laredo Police Department is reporting that the suspect accused of the first two homicides of the year in Laredo has been released from the hospital and is now at the Webb County Jail.

39-year-old Rene Mendez is accused of killing Sylvia and Brianna Ramos, a mother and daughter, on Monday, March 6.

It all unfolded 10 days ago at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Lomas del Sur. 37-year-old Sylvia Ramos and 19-year-old Brianna Ramos were found dead inside their apartment. Laredo police Investigator Joe Baeza said the suspect was in a relationship with one of the victims.

Mendez was found in a motel in north Laredo and taken to hospital after a reported overdose. His bond has been set at million dollars.

