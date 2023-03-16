The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is back this June with more hot air balloon flights to enjoy and a fantastic lineup of country music performers. The festival is set to take place at the Longview Convention Complex from Friday, June 16th, to Sunday, June 18th.

Gates open at 4:00 PM on Friday and Saturday nights at the Longview Convention Complex for the festival, with opening acts scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 PM, and headliners at 9:30 PM, with gates closing at midnight.

The festival will kick off with East Texas band Joint Custody, who will treat the audience to their blend of honest songwriting and Southern rock ‘n Roll. Followed by another East Texas group, Post Profit, who will follow with their intense live rock show.

On Saturday night, the festival will get started with Lone Star State native Jake Worthington, whose deep-drawling baritone and soul that feeds on fiddle and steel will get things moving.

Headlining the Saturday night event is Oklahoma native Jon Wolfe, a country singer/songwriter who has had 14 No. 1 singles. Wolfe’s newest album, “Dos Corazones,” was put together during 11 days spent in an adobe casita beneath the mountains in the Chihuahuan Desert in far West Texas, and it’s his proudest collection of songs to date.

You can expect to see special shape balloon inflations and the balloon glows (weather permitting) Friday & Saturday night. The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships will kick off the action in the air with world-class pilots engaged in competition flights over Longview starting Monday, June 12.

Tickets for all events are on sale now right here! Tickets are $30 for the whole weekend, $20 for Saturday only, & $15 for Friday only. Don’t miss out on this exciting festival filled with hot air balloons and great country music performers.

