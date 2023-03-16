Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say

Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help identify them.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are on the search for a pair of denim devotees who have been accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store.

The Cleveland Police Department released surveillance images of the suspected thieves asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

WOIO reports the men walked into an Old Navy store in the Steelyard Commons on Feb. 26 and walked out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say
Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

According to WOIO, dozens of jeans have been shoplifted from this specific Old Navy store before.

In January, a man was accused of stealing over 20 pairs, police said.

The surveillance photos were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Police Department or call 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: 2 rounds of severe weather expected on Thursday
Kenny Fisher, 70
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting
Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas

Latest News

SFA UT MERGER
Senate bill to merge SFA with UT discussed in committee hearing
Tyler ISD Last Container Auction
Tyler ISD auction includes final portable building
Couple Picnic
Quick picnic during calm before the storm in Bergfeld Park
Nacogdoches Hospital Can Hit The Road
SETrac bring emergency mobile medical units to East Texas
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died