Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run

hit-and-run crash graphic
hit-and-run crash graphic(VNL)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a hit and run incident Monday night.

Sgt. Brett Ayres said Tyartrick Coutee, 45, of Nacogdoches, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Street.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday outside Loop 224. The vehicle involved has not yet been located as the investigation continues.

Previous reporting:

Nacogdoches PD investigating fatal hit and run wreck

