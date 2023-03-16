Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’ll start the day off cloudy with a few showers, cool temps, and windy conditions. The chance for showers will increase through the morning and afternoon, but the stronger storms are not expected until after lunchtime. We’ll warm into the low 70s this afternoon, making for a warm but seasonable Thursday.

Isolated thunderstorms with a tornado and hail threat will develop this afternoon and move through the area after lunchtime and before sunset. This will be the first round of storms. Later in the evening, a line of storms will develop and move into the area during the evening commute hours and dinner time. This line will pose a high wind threat, and would also be capable of producing a quickly developing tornado and hail. Along with both rounds of storms, flooding will be possible.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon and tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has all of East Texas under an Enhanced (3/5) or Slight (2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. Please make sure you have downloaded our free KLTV or KTRE weather app and enabled severe weather alerts. Storms will come to an end for us early Friday morning, but a few lingering showers will be possible through the first half of Friday.

Cooler air will filter into East Texas behind the storms and cold front, highs expected to only be in the low 50s Friday afternoon. For the coming weekend, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 30s, and highs in the 50s. Rain will return to our forecast early next weekend, as will seasonable temps with highs in the 70s. Have a great, safe Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

