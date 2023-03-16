Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Zeke Elliot released from the Cowboys after 7 seasons

Zeke Elliot
Zeke Elliot
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After 7 seasons spent playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Zeke Elliot has been released from the team.

According to the team management, Elliot’s $16.7 million salary was too steep a price to pay for his services given last seasons performances. Owner Jerry Jones will save nearly $11 million against the 2023 salary cap after Elliot’s release.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and are now expected to go after the Elliot, however given his recent performances he is expected to take a steep pay cut.

Currently no offers have been made for Zeke Elliot from any team.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Kenny Fisher, 70
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting
Crowded roads allowed mom and dad to chase down the car and yank him from the driver’s seat.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in Angelina County club shooting

Latest News

Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
Most March Madness brackets bust before sundown on Day 1
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s...
TVCC teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s Championship
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s...
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork pays off
SFA Wins Round 1 of WNIT over Texas State
SFA Wins Round 1 of WNIT Over Texas State
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator