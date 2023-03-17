An unseasonably chilly March weekend lies ahead for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for an unseasonably chilly weekend in the Piney Woods in which we will have wake-up temperatures in the middle 30′s with highs only reaching the middle 50′s. These cold mornings may also come with some patchy frost and it is not out of the question a few of our low-lying areas north of Highway 7 could flirt with freezing on Sunday morning.

As a result of a late season freeze possible for some, there is a Freeze Watch is in effect for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties from Saturday night through 9 a.m. Sunday. Therefore, if you have done any recent spring planting, make preparations to cover them up or bring them inside so they do not succumb to the cold temperatures.

A reinforcing cold frontal passage late Saturday will keep the air refrigerated for Sunday and early next week, keeping our temperatures trending well below average for this time of year.

Even though no rain is expected this weekend, we will not be seeing much in the way of sunshine as clouds will be the dominate feature.

Many areas will flirt with freezing temperatures on Monday morning with high pressure situated overhead before we gradually moderate those temperatures next week due to the return of southerly winds.

It will be mild by the middle of next week before we see a brief return to 80-degree temperatures toward the end of next week when our next best chance to see rain and thunderstorms return to the region.

