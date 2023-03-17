Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Barndominium’ trend offers affordable options to house-hunting East Texans

Charlie Downs of 1845 Barndominiums said the "barndominium" trend has become extremely popular all across the country with people looking for new homes.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With interest rates, inflation and the cost of new and existing homes, it’s a real financial challenge for the average East Texan to find housing in their price range.

Some are turning to an innovative and affordable alternative...the vernacular term is “barndominium.” We usually look at these portable buildings as work sheds or storage facilities, but more East Texans are buying them for another reason: housing.

A cost-efficient alternative to traditional housing, they can range from single-occupant dwellings to spacious homes.

Charlie Downs of 1845 Barndominiums said this trend has become extremely popular all across the country with people looking for new homes.

