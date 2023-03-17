Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy and cooler today.
Mostly cloudy and cooler today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a stormy night, the last of the storms are making their way out of East Texas this morning. We may see a few showers through the morning, but severe weather is not expected. Any morning rain should come to an end by around lunchtime today, and this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler air behind the front will continue to filter into East Texas, and we’ll see highs today only in the low to mid 50s.

This weekend we’ll hold onto cooler temperatures, but stay dry. Both Saturday and Sunday start off in the 30s, and warm into the 50s during the afternoons. With new data coming in this morning now that the front has arrived, it does appear the airmass is cool enough that we could see lows near or below freezing in some areas Sunday and Monday morning. Skies for the coming weekend will generally be on the cloudier side, but some sunshine is possible between the clouds.

Next week starts off with a similar forecast, but we’ll see a return to the 70s by Wednesday. At the same time, chances for showers will be returning to the forecast with the warming temperatures. Already we are eyeing out next potential storm system, currently with an arrival day of Thursday (give me a break, another Thursday!). Given that we’re still a week away, there’s still some uncertainties in timing and impacts. As we go through the weekend, we’ll be sure to update you. Have a fantastic Friday and great weekend!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

