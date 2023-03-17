Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on three charges of indecency with a child.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on three charges of indecency with a child.

Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo, 22, is a Mexican national with a tattoo that reads “N:OW” on his right shoulder, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. Additional charges are also pending against him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (936) 560-7777.

