Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

New London Anniversary
Saturday marks 86 years since New London school explosion in Rusk County
Barndominium Sales
‘Barndominium’ trend offers affordable options to house-hunting East Texans
Coffee City Police Impersonator
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
SFA Garden Freeze Preps
SFA prepares gardens for freeze as temperatures dip
Wilcox Update
4 properties in downtown Tyler set for renovation