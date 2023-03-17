SETrac bring emergency mobile medical units to East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas will soon have emergency mobile medical units available to serve their communities during any natural disaster.

Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, or SETrac, will be partnering with counties to come to their aid. On Thursday, SETrac and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital hosted a community planning and response to emergencies event.

SETrac set up three of their mobile medical units at the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital parking lot.

SETrac’s emergency preparedness coordinator Gary Litton said they will be serving 25 counties in East Texas. Their mission is to provide mobile emergency relief services for any large-scale disasters.

“We responded to multiple disasters anywhere from the orange flooding back in 2016. Hurricane Harvey we stood up a large operation and assisted with nursing homes and hospital [evacuations]” said Litton.

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital chief operating officer Stacey Garcia said it’s a great resource on standby.

“We know we have that back up if something was to occur where our facility or weather within the community where we are able to to take care of our patients we can get them where they needed to go.”

One of their mobile units on display was their AMBUS.

“An AMBUS is just what it means. An ambulance bus,” said Litton.

Litton said there are 20 AMBUS’s across Texas. All are staffed with four medics and can carry up to 21 patients.

SETrac said they are currently working to station an AMBUS in either Nacogdoches or Lufkin.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.