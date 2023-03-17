Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Wins Round 1 of WNIT Over Texas State

SFA’s offense would waste no time at all coming out as if they had a chip on their shoulder from the WAC tournament, and it showed.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight at the Sawmill it would be Round One of the WNIT Tournament between a fired-up SFA Ladyjack squad and the Texas State Lady Bobcats.

SFA’s offense would waste no time at all coming out as if they had a chip on their shoulder from the WAC tournament, and it showed.

Both Avery Brittingham and Ayana Johnson were strong down low all night powering their way to the basket.

But it wasn’t just the offense, SFA’s defense was also operating on all cylinders as well, from blocked shots to forcing turnovers.

SFA would lead 42 to 26 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Bobcats would go on a run and get to within nine points of SFA, but the Ladyjacks just would not be denied. They pull off the Round One WNIT win, 89 to 79.

