Strawberries Rebecca by “Cook’n Guy” David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend David Wallace has worked at numerous East Texas restaurants over his career. He’s even owned a few! His repertoire of recipes is endless and he loves to share the easiest and best with us so we can make wonderful things at home.

Here’s this week’s treat from David:

Here is a desert you could prepare in less than five minutes, yet be given the credit of a professional Chef. It’s a take-off on a classical Romanoff sauce, but much better. I have served this for many years, at some of Tyler’s finest restaurants!

Strawberries Rebecca

You will simply need:

Fresh Seasonal fruit of your choice. (My favorite is strawberries)

16 oz container of sour cream ( you could use vanilla yogurt as a substitute)

1/4 cup of sour cream

Tablespoon of ground cinnamon

Tablespoon of vanilla

Combine ingredients and serve over fresh fruit. Serve immediately.

