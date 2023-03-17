TVCC teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s Championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kaila Kelley is one of the leaders on the Trinity Valley women’s basketball tream, and speaks about the togetherness among her teammates. That teamwork showed itself when they stormed back from a 14-point deficit to win the XIV women’s championship against Blinn.

”Well, really, we’ve had chemistry on court and off the court, so more like sisters in the family. It just shows on the court and when we come together, we’re together, in step,” she said.

How special was it to win Region 14 under the circumstances that you all did? To come back like you did, from 14 down, how special is this with going to nationals?

“I mean it was really special. Nobody expected us to come back, but we stay together, like we developed this thing, like we hate losing more than we love winning,” she explained.

