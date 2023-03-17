Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses arrest warrant issued for Putin

White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains the grounds for a warrant issued against Putin and its implications in the international community.
By Jeremy G. Butler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains the grounds for a warrant issued against Putin and its implications in the international community.

“The ICC, the International Criminal Court, based in the Hague in the Netherlands, allege that Vladimir Putin was behind, and is behind, a scheme for mass deportations of Ukranian children from Ukraine to Russia,” Decker said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

State Rep. Cole Hefner discusses school vouchers
“I welcome the conversation”- Rep. Hefner discusses the topic of school vouchers in the Texas legislature
handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting
An alternative to traditional housing, they can range from single-occupant dwellings to...
‘Barndominium’ trend offers affordable options to house-hunting East Texans
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child