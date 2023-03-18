Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death

Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recalled eye drops have been linked to dozens of dangerous infections and at least one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 68 patients in 16 states with infections from Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

The artificial tears, distributed by Ezricare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in February.

According to the CDC, patients were infected by a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria never before reported in the U.S.

Eight patients reported losing vision, and four had to have eyeballs surgically removed.

One person died.

The CDC says anyone who has used Ezricare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and has signs of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.

Symptoms include discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, increased light sensitivity and blurry vision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide

Latest News

FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea