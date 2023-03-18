Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide

Latest News

The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Driver ‘intentionally crashed’ into Georgia Walmart, killing a man
A damaged restaurant is seen after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant