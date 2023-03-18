Man accused of indecency with child arrested in Nacogdoches County
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches man authorities were searching for turned himself in shortly before midnight Friday.
The sheriff’s office was searching for a man wanted on three charges of indecency with a child.
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo, 22, surrendered himself to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held on five felony charges, authorities said in a post.
The sheriff’s office thanked all the citizens who contacted the NCSO with tips and information in this case.
