Five-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Driver overcorrected causing the ATV to roll, ejecting the five-year-old
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Henderson, Texas (KLTV) - A five-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise is dead after an ATV crash.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday evening on County Road 485, about 8.5 miles south of Henderson. The 39-year-old driver of the Polaris Ranger attempted to prevent one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV. That’s when he overcorrected, causing the ATV to flip, ejecting the boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The nine-year-old passenger and driver was not injured in the rollover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

