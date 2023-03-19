Five-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Henderson, Texas (KLTV) - A five-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise is dead after an ATV crash.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday evening on County Road 485, about 8.5 miles south of Henderson. The 39-year-old driver of the Polaris Ranger attempted to prevent one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV. That’s when he overcorrected, causing the ATV to flip, ejecting the boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The nine-year-old passenger and driver was not injured in the rollover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.