Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a chilly end to the weekend as most areas only warmed into the middle 50s after a COLD start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight which will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s for a few hours, meaning everyone should be prepared for a potential light freeze tonight. If you have any plants or veggies currently growing, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors to protect them from the cold. South winds return just in time for the first day of Spring (Monday), which will bring afternoon highs back to near 60 degrees. We’ll see big jumps in temps through the middle of next week, with highs in the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday, middle to upper 70s on Wednesday, and some upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday! A few spotty showers will be possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast throughout the day Thursday. Our next weak cold front arrives early Friday, which means we’ll likely see another round of showers and storms through the first half of the day before skies dry out well behind the front later Friday afternoon. At this time, it does not look like we’ll see a significant cooldown with this weak Pacific front, and we should even be able to stay in the 70s for most of next weekend before yet another cold front swings through late next Sunday.

