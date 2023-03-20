Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies from this morning turn mostly cloudy this afternoon, eventually overcast. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. This evening, we’ll cool into the 50s, and eventually the 40s overnight. This morning was our last freeze for the foreseeable future, though I still will not personally count one out until we’ve passed Easter in a few weeks. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy/mostly cloudy days with a continued warming trend. Wednesday afternoon will be around 80-degrees, which would be about ten degrees warmer than normal for late March.

With this warming trend will come a chance for isolated to scattered showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but nothing severe. Our next chance for storms, possibly strong to severe, will be Thursday and Friday. It looks like this system may move through the area late enough in the day that the severe weather threat could be limited, but we are still far enough away that timing could change. Behind this storms system and cold front, we are not expecting as cool of an air mass as out last front. For the coming weekend, lows should be in the 50s, and highs in the 70s. Right now, Saturday looks dry, and there may be a chance for rain on Sunday. Updates to come as usual. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

