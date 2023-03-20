Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cold start with temperatures hovering near freezing this morning.  Clouds are beginning to roll in and will continue to increase through the day.  Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon.  South winds really pick up through the middle of the week and that means a quick warm-up.  We won’t see much sunshine this week, but temperatures will be in the 70s Tuesday and the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.  A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the next best chance for rain holds off until the end of the week.  A cold front arrives late Thursday evening with a likely line of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday morning.  Rain comes to an end by Friday late in the day with clearing skies into the weekend.

