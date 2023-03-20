Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The return of southerly winds will lead to a fast warm-up this week

Weather Where You Live
Flipping the script as the return of southerly winds will lead to a fast warming trend this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Once we climbed out of the freeze this morning, it was still a chilly March day as highs only reached the upper 50′s with clouds rolling in this afternoon.

It will be much warmer tonight as the combination of clouds and the return of southerly winds will lead to lows only dropping to near 50-degrees, which is still chilly, but around twenty-degrees milder than the past couple of nights.

Southerly winds will become breezy, if not, gusty, at times over the next few days.  This will lead to a rapid warm-up this week as we not only get back to seasonal norms, but we will be well above average as highs climb in the lower 70′s on Tuesday before warming up into the 80′s by Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to the warming highs, overnight lows will be noticeably warmer as well as we will only be falling into the lower-to-middle 60′s by the middle-to-latter half of the week.

In addition to the warming temperatures, we will also have more clouds streaming overhead.  We may see some breaks in the cloud cover in the afternoon hours on Wednesday and Thursday, but morning clouds will be a recurring theme throughout the week.

Our next weather maker and storm system will impact our region by Friday as another western storm system drags in a Pacific cold front into east Texas.

At this time, while rain and thunderstorms are likely, the severe weather threat is up in limbo given the timing.  Unlike this past storm system, this Pacific front will not bring us the chilly air like what we felt this past weekend.

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch with our late week storm system, which is far less than last week, but still an efficient amount as we add to our March rainfall totals.

We will feel lower humidity and drier air as we head into the weekend, but highs will still be near 80-degrees under partly cloudy skies, a sign that the cold front is mild in nature.

Another cold front looks to bring in some low-end rain chances for Sunday and Monday of next week followed by a more notable drop in temperatures in the days to follow.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

