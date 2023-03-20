Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was involved in a crash which killed an 8-year-old boy is going to prison for 15 years.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler, was driving 60 mph on Loop 323 at Hwy 31 W where the posted speed limit is 46 mph on April 22, 2022. The affidavit states the victims who was in the passenger side of the car when the vehicle was rear-ended by Ruiz. The boy was taken to a Tyler hospital then moved to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died three days later.

The boy’s sister who was in the car at the time of the crash said they were stopped at a red light, “then out of nowhere, something hit us,” according to the arrest affidavit.

According to authorities, a blood toxicology report revealed multiple controlled substances in Ruiz’s system at the time of the crash including alprazolam, Delta-9-THC, and Methamphetamine.

Ruiz was arrested by Tyler police on Sept. 2 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for the guilty plea, Ruiz accepted a 15-year prison sentence.

