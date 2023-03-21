Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey

The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the...
The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the zoo’s Facebook page.
By Lorena Rivas and Travis P. Noriega
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo has welcomed a new baby monkey and a new endangered rhino into the fold as their latest additions.

The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The baby doesn’t have a name yet because zoo staff hasn’t found out whether it is a male or female.

The baby’s parents are Theodora and Pamba. For the first few days the baby stayed with its mother; however, now that it’s a week old, the whole family is taking care of it.

Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey

Theo loves to hold her baby close and will allow grandma, Adanna, and Theo’s sister Paxton to hold the baby while Theo eats. Father Pamba keeps watch to ensure everyone is safe.

The baby’s personality will start to reveal itself soon, but the monkey’s zookeeper already has an idea of what its personality could be.

“I haven’t seen any personality with this monkey yet,” said zookeeper Misty Simons. “But our one year old that we have has a personality, so this monkey will get a personality.”

The one-year-old monkey Simons mentions is Oakleigh, Theo’s half brother and the new baby’s uncle who recently celebrated his first birthday on February 27.

Infants aren’t the only new arrivals at the Caldwell Zoo, however.

Kiano is a 12-year-old black rhino the zoo received from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. Kiano’s exhibit was put on display back in January. This is the first rhino Caldwell Zoo has had in around four years.

Kiano’s species is critically endangered due to poaching. The zoo is committed to protecting endangered species and believes Kiano will be an excellent ambassador for his species.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Jarvis celebration
Jarvis Christian University celebrates Homecoming Impact Tour with inspiring speakers
Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Lufkin ISD serving lines
Lufkin ISD school board to consider new updates for HS cafeteria