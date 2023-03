NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Lady Lady Jacks fall to the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks 60 to 37 in round two of the WNIT. SFA Lady Jack’s season coming to an end with an overall record of 27 and 7, but big hats off to head coach Mark Kellogg and to the SFA lady Jacks on what a great season that it was.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.