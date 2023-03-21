Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas father charged in murder of 2-year-old daughter during pursuit involving authorities

Car chase pursuit leads to two-year-old deceased
Car chase pursuit leads to two-year-old deceased
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas father has been arrested following the death of his three-year-old daughter in Harris County Monday.

Deontray Flanagan, 25, has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

Flanagan picked up his two-year-old daughter, Zevaya Flanagan, from daycare at 9:30 a.m. Mar. 20 and then went to a Walmart where the child’s mother works.

The pair had a brief argument, deputies said, and Flanagan assaulted the child’s mother, took her cellular telephone, and left the store with the child.

According to authorities, Flanagan was driving a red Camaro and was talking on the phone family members who were able to track his mobile phone.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located Flanagan near Greens road and I-45 leading Flanagan to flee in his car.

During the pursuit, deputies received information from family members that the child was still in the car and that Flanagan was physically abusing the child.

“The pursuit ended when Flanagan attempted to drive through a field at Stuebner Airline and Castleglen and his car became disabled,” said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “SWAT members approached the car, took Flanagan into custody, and removed the unresponsive child from the car.”

Emergency Medical Technicians immediately initiated CPR on the child and continued until Life Flight arrived on the scene.

Zevaya Flanagan was Life Flighted to Hermann Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

“As a father, as just a human being, for anyone to use a child, a precious defenseless child, just 2 years old. It just broke my heart to see her injured,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Morris Frank Park master plan
Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

Latest News

Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Jarvis celebration
Jarvis Christian University celebrates Homecoming Impact Tour with inspiring speakers
Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Trial underway for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder