Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, but warmer today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a cool start this morning, but much warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy today and skies will remain cloudy for much of the day. A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon, but still more clouds than sun through the evening. Temperatures today will reach near 70 degrees this afternoon. More clouds tomorrow, but a better chance for some clearing by tomorrow afternoon with temperatures soaring back into the lower 80s. A sprinkle or two is possible today and tomorrow with better chances for rain at the end of the week. Most of the day Thursday will just be warm and windy with a slight chance for an isolated shower. However, chances for rain begin to increase late Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning, thunderstorms become likely. Some gusty winds are possible, but at this time, no widespread severe weather is expected.

