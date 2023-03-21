Warming up before our next spring storm system arrives on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Southerly winds will become breezy, if not, gusty, at times over the next few days. This will lead to a rapid warm-up this week as we will swing back to well above average highs for this time of year as we top out in the lower 80′s on Wednesday before warming up into the middle 80′s by Thursday.

In addition to the warming highs, overnight lows will be noticeably warmer as well as we will only be falling into the lower-to-middle 60′s over the next few nights.

In addition to the warming temperatures, we will also have more clouds streaming overhead. We will see sunshine break through in the afternoon hours on Wednesday and Thursday, but morning clouds will be a recurring theme throughout the week.

Our next weather maker and storm system will impact our region by Friday as another western storm system drags in a Pacific cold front into east Texas.

At this time, while rain and thunderstorms are likely, the severe weather threat is up in limbo given the timing. Even if we do not see much in the way of severe weather, we will likely see a line of strong thunderstorms push through the Piney Woods during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Friday, leading to a likely disruption to some outdoor plans.

Unlike this past storm system, this Pacific front will not bring us the chilly air like what we felt this past weekend.

We will feel lower humidity and drier air as we head into the weekend, but highs will still be near 80-degrees under mostly sunny skies on Saturday, a sign that the cold front is mild in nature.

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch with our late week storm system, which is far less than last week, but still an efficient amount as we add to our March rainfall totals.

With a return to southerly winds and increasing moisture levels on Sunday, we will bring back a likely chance of rain for the second half of the weekend and then continue the chance for wet weather into early next week before another cold front swings through and looks to clear us out in addition to bringing in slightly cooler temperatures by this time next week.

