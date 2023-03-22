Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say

Police say the baby’s mother was inside a restaurant on Cache Rd. picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away -- with her infant still in the
By Avery Ikeda and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A 2-year-old child was in the back of a car when it was stolen Tuesday night, according to police in Oklahoma.

Lawton police say the child’s mother was inside a restaurant picking up food when a man jumped into her car and drove away.

The child was still in the backseat at the time.

Lawton police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Blessing says it took him 20 minutes to get to the scene after initially being called. By the time he arrived, the car was already found abandoned.

“It just goes to show you how important, how seriously we take these matters,” Blessing says. “The important thing is that the child was found safe and nothing else has occurred.”

Officials say the 2-year-old was reunited with the mother.

The investigation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Morris Frank Park master plan
Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan

Latest News

Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble.
Here's a look at former Trump employees tied to criminal charges
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
A 15-year-old was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Milwaukee.
Teen killed, 5 others injured in Milwaukee shooting