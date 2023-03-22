Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Fair is taking place in Lufkin, with livestock competitions, live music, activities and more.

On Wednesday, showcases are being held for pigs, rabbits and other livestock. Local youth have raised the animals to compete in specific categories.

“We have to get them ready for the show by posing and working on showmanship,” said Emily Awtrey, who brought three rabbits. “You’re judged on the look of the rabbits: the look of the head, the ears, the back....You have to train with it a lot. Sometimes they’re not natural posers -- I only have one that’s a natural poser. You just have to work with them for a long time.”

Visitors can see the animals and participate in the livestock auction. Donations are also accepted to support the kids’ projects.

The 74th annual fair is being held March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson, Jr., Exposition Center on Loop 287 in Lufkin.

East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler talks with Emily Awtrey about rabbits she raised for the Angelina County Fair.

