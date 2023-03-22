Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) - UPDATE: Authorities in Pasadena, Texas say an explosion took place on Wednesday (March 22) at a chemical plant that involved a tanker truck.

The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, an organic compound used to make a variety of things including herbicides and pesticides, cleaning products, and auto parts.

Adrian Garcia is a commissioner in Harris County.

Garcia says the chemical that was in that tanker is reported to be liquid petroleum gas and it was being transferred from one tanker to another.

Garcia says, right now, it’s not clear what went wrong to cause the explosion.

He says nearby roads were shut down as a precaution but has since reopened.

Garcia says all staff connected to INEOS is fully accounted for.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital.

Adrian Garcia, a commissioner in Harris County, told reporters that the injured person is in stable condition.

Garcia says he had an opportunity to meet the truck driver and someone else who was immediately involved in this situation.

Garcia says those two people are doing well.

Crews are responding to a massive fire at a plant in the Pasadena, Texas area. Officials have identified the plant involved as INEOS.

Houston Transtar cameras captured a large explosion at the plant around 12:07 p.m.

KTRK-TV news helicopter was above the scene where large flames and smoke were seen billowing into the air.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries. A number of people could be seen standing in a open space nearby.

According to the company’s website, INEOS produces a number products relating to oil and gas, chemicals and polymers.

No impacts to the surrounding area have been announced by officials. HazMat crews are on the way to the scene of the fire.

The cause of the large fire is not immediately known.

