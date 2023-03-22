Elkhart Girl Powerlifters Talk About Winning State

ELKHART, Texas (KTRE) - Tell us what it’s like to be on a state championship team.

Alyssa Alcorta - “It feels really good. You feel like it’s like it doesn’t happen very often for some people. So it’s like, knowing that you’re part of this team is like, it makes you feel so much more better, more accomplished,” she said.

Sarah Mann said, “It took a lot of hard work and dedication. And then I think also the biggest part that helped out was the family we have in this team.”

How does it feel to be a champion?

Ryleigh Glenn - “It’s kinda like indescribable,” she explained. “Because like, I just feel like all my hard work that like I had put in just like paid off and I just feel like so happy but feel just feels great. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Katy Chaffins - “It felt really amazing,” she added. “Especially seeing these people grow. We’ve been together for endless hours throughout the months. And like even years, and so like, all of us like we’re like the glue to each other. And so finally winning state. It just was like, I don’t know, like the last horrah.”

Well, it may be the last hurrah for Katie because she is the senior but you can guarantee that this team will be giving its community and student body more to cheer about in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.