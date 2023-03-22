Elkhart girls powerlifting coach excited about team’s state win

ELKHART, Texas (KTRE) - The Elkhart girls powerlifting team was recognized today in a special pep rally at the high school, after winning the state title at last weekend’s meet in Frisco.

Ricky Rodriguez, the head coach, shared his thoughts on the win.

“We’re extremely excited,” he said. “We got a lot of young kids who have put in a ton of extremely hard work. They’ve been extremely dedicated and committed to success, and we’re happy to see them pay it off.”

He felt the team matched up well against the competition.

“Actually our kids did a tremendous job at the state meet,” he went on to say. “You know, the final total was 36 points to 14, which is a huge win. It was actually the largest margin of victory at any state competition this year, and so we’re extremely excited about that. And, it was just a tremendous performance.”

Getting to this point has been a long journey for the girls, though.

“A lot of hard work: lot of 6:30 a.m. mornings, a lot of long after-school practices. Just a tremendous amount of dedication, and a lot of being uncomfortable at times. That’s what got us here, and so we’re extremely excited for those kids,” he said.

He said he is very proud of the team’s accomplishment.

“It’s the first time in Elkhart history that this has happened before. It’s our first team state championship, and so the community has rallied behind us and rallied behind our kids, and it’s super exciting to see our kids be celebrated like they are, and yeah, it’s a big deal, and the community’s making it a big deal,” Rodriguez said. “And so, I think that community-wise we’ve come together, and today is about showing these kids how proud we are of their hard work and efforts to get where they’ve gotten.”

