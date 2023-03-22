Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Boys powerlifting to compete in the Association State Championship

By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School boys powerlifting team is getting ready for the state meet to be held this weekend so we headed over to the school and caught up with a few of the team members.

Many of the team members train to compete in powerlifting but others use it as a way to prepare for other sports. Jordan Nichols powerlifts to get in shape for football season.

“Football, football and spare time,” he said.

Others like Jacoriance White lift because they love to compete.

“I mean, it feels good,” he said. “I feel good about it. I just wanted to be been slowly putting weight on the bar trying to get better. I mean, I approved a lot. I tried to do weight, I failed it. This week I got it. So it’s been pretty good,” he said.

The Texas high school powerlifting Association State Championship meets will be this Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25th at the Taylor County Expo in Abilene, Texas.

