Lufkin Boys Powerlifting in State Meet

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School boys powerlifting team is getting ready for the state meet to be held this weekend. And earlier we headed over to the school and caught up with a few of the team members.

Jordan Nichols what was it that got you into powerlifting?

“Football, football and spare time,” he said.

Alright, just getting ready for football and preparing for that kind of thing, but look at this, it has taken you to a state competition. How do you feel about that?

“I feel prepared and I am ready to win,” he added.

What are you expecting once you get there as far as the competition goes?

“I’m expecting to be behind a little bit maybe 30 pounds,” he said. “But if I have a good meet, I should be first.”

Jacoriance White how do you feel going into this powerlifting state competition?

“I mean, it feels good,” he said. “I feel good about it. I just wanted to be been slowly putting weight on the bar trying to get better.”

How would you say you have improved since since the beginning?

“I mean, I approved a lot. I tried to do weight, I failed it. This week I got it. So it’s been pretty good.”

And the Texas high school powerlifting Association State Championship meets will be this Friday and Saturday. March 24 and 25th at the Taylor County Expo in Abilene, Texas.

