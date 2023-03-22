Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Tuesday night, Lufkin City Council approved a master plan and phase one project scope of Morris Frank Park.

Morris Frank Park has been in use for decades and is in need of repairs.

A master plan is a culmination of current park features, feasibility studies, cost considerations, community needs, and input from the Morris Frank Park advisory committee.

This overall $30-40,000,000 project will provide updates and repairs to all the recreational fields, concessions, restrooms, and add additional parking, buildings and lighting as use grows.

Phase one focuses on renovating the current baseball and softball fields, renovations to existing bathrooms and buildings, and working on football and soccer fields, the disc golf course and basketball courts. Council approved the plan and phase one and the project will be programmed, and detail design will begin

“The anticipated and desired effect is to provide more recreational opportunities for the public, to provide outdoor activities for the public. It increases opportunities to just get outdoors and enjoy outdoors as well as kids’ activities, parents’ activities. It adds quality of life to the community,” City Manager Kevin Gee said. “Parks provide space for recreational activities that are a benefit to the public. This can have an impact on the local community and the region. It can also be a factor in businesses considering moving to Lufkin.”

It also was noted this project will allow Lufkin to host regional tournaments for sports teams.

The official statement from the City of Lufkin is below:

Phase I recommendations include:

• Improvements to the current baseball and softball fields

• Renovations to existing offices and restrooms

• Football and soccer fields

• Disc golf course

• Basketball courts Phase II recommendations include:

• Additional fields, buildings, parking spaces, and lighting to support increased park use

