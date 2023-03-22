Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin ISD school board to consider new updates for HS cafeteria

Lufkin ISD school board to consider new updates for HS cafeteria
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An outdated layout design at the Lufkin High School’s cafeteria serving lines is causing disruption and shortening students’ lunch period.

“How can we design this space to be the most efficient where we get kids in, and get them fed, and taken care of,” said Lufkin ISD nutrition services director Amanda Calk. She first brought the cafeteria’s need for renovations to the school board in 2019.

Calk says the current serving line layout was designed to feed 800 students during the ‘90s. Today, they are serving 1,200 students a day.

“It’s supposed to mimic a food court. Well that creates a lot a chaos in this area when we have a lot of kids in here trying to get to these lines, and get their meals, and get to the cash register, and get out there to have enough time to eat lunch,” said Calk.

The original project was to reconstruct the entire serving area, but once the pandemic hit, the project was paused. “We had a pretty major renovation to take place. Moving walls, tearing walls down,” said Calk.

Now inflation is one more setback they have to deal with. Calk says it would cost $1.5 million. So, she went back to the drawing board, working with architects to scale down the project which bought the cost down to an estimated $800,000.

They will keep the same layout but add updates to their serving areas and “we’ll also have more guard rails as well because that will help control the flow of traffic,” said Calk.

The Lufkin School Board will meet Thursday. They are expected to decide on a contractor for the project, paid with using student nutrition funds.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Lufkin ISD Serving Line
Lufkin ISD Serving Line
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Kendall Johnson Murder Trial
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Smith County Jail study finds ‘dramatic’ increase in turnover, overtime, inmate population
Nacogdoches Jail follow Up
Updated Nacogdoches Jail Follow Up