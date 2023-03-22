Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A search for a missing senior man from Trinity County has ended after his body was found in the Trinity River where he had been fishing.

Jerry Bailey, 74, went missing on Tuesday after he was last seen on his way to check fishing lines on the river.

His body was found Wednesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Hawg Heaven POA. Sheriff Woody Wallace said his boat was not located, and authorities suspect it capsized in the high winds.

