Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river

A search for a missing Trinity County senior has ended after his body was found in the Trinity River. KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from the scene.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A search for a missing senior man from Trinity County has ended after his body was found in the Trinity River where he had been fishing.

Jerry Bailey, 74, went missing on Tuesday after he was last seen on his way to check fishing lines on the river.

His body was found Wednesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Hawg Heaven POA. Sheriff Woody Wallace said his boat was not located, and authorities suspect it capsized in the high winds.

His body was found Wednesday morning in the area of Hawg Heaven POA.
His body was found Wednesday morning in the area of Hawg Heaven POA.(KTRE)
He was last seen on his way to check fishing lines on the river.
He was last seen on his way to check fishing lines on the river.(KTRE)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Morris Frank Park master plan
Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

Latest News

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from the scene.
Missing Trinity County man’s body found in river
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
Jarvis celebration
Jarvis Christian University celebrates Homecoming Impact Tour with inspiring speakers
Caldwell Zoo Monkey And New Rhino
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey