By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles and some light mist.  Temperatures are very mild and in the 60s this morning.  Expect a warm, breezy afternoon with more breaks in the clouds and temperatures in the lower 80s.  South winds will gust up to 20 mph at times today.  Warm and breezy again tomorrow with clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.  The next storm system arrives Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day, coming to an end by evening.  Temperatures will drop into the 70s through the weekend and another cold front late weekend brings more rain and another cool down.

