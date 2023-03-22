Nacogdoches HOPE food pantry opens new resource center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches HOPE Food Pantry had a grand opening today for their new resource center.

The Nacogdoches HOPE Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in Nacogdoches County. They serve over 2.400 people in the county each month.

Their new resource center was funded by a grant from the East Texas Food Bank and the T.L.L Temple Foundation. The building is a renovated church next to the food pantry.

Services include being a soup kitchen on the second and fourth Wednesday every month and offering wraparound services.

Board member and Director of the resource center, Dr. Sharon Ninness said, “On the other side of the building we have offices for wrap around services such as social work interns, food nutrition dietetics interns, and other agencies of the Nacogdoches area United Way such as Family Crisis center and Lone Star Legal Aid and others.”

The center also has a wellness clinic and computers available to fill out applications.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.