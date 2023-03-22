Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.(Carol Rabel)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into South Carolina.

United Airlines employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was most likely flown into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on an evening flight about a week ago.

The employees said the flight most likely came from Chicago or Houston.

After they found the lost toy, the employees made a video to try and locate its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel said she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

She later posted to Facebook to confirm that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Morris Frank Park master plan
Lufkin City Council greenlights Morris Frank Park master plan
Jerry Bailey was last seen near Onalaska on a private dock at Hawg Heaven.
Water, air search underway for missing 74-year-old from Trinity County near Hawg Heaven dock
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

Latest News

Showcases are being held for pigs, rabbits and other livestock.
Angelina County Fair showcases livestock raised by local youth
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ into HS
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school