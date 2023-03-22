Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remaining warm and windy with our next spring storm arriving on Friday

Weather Where You Live
Remaining warm and windy until our next spring storm arrives on Friday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain warm and windy with a humid feel in the air sticking around until a Pacific cold front scours out that moisture and humidity late Friday.

It will be cloudy and humid tonight with overnight lows only dropping into the middle 60′s.

Thursday will start off with low morning clouds before we see some sunshine break through around lunchtime, giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon hours with highs warming into the middle 80′s.

Our next weather maker and storm system will impact our region by Friday as another western storm system drags in a Pacific cold front into east Texas.

At this time, while rain and thunderstorms are likely, the severe weather threat is up in limbo given the timing.  Even if we do not see much in the way of severe weather, we will likely see a line of strong thunderstorms push through the Piney Woods during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Friday, leading to a likely disruption to some outdoor plans.

We have a low-end risk for severe weather for areas mainly east of Highway 59 on Friday.  A higher risk for severe weather resides for our neighbors to the east in Louisiana, Mississippi, and southeastern Arkansas for Friday afternoon.

Unlike this past storm system, this Pacific front will not bring us the chilly air like what we felt this past weekend.

We will feel lower humidity and drier air as we head into the weekend, but highs will still be near 80-degrees under mostly sunny skies on Saturday, a sign that the cold front is mild in nature.

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch with our late week storm system, which is far less than last week, but still an efficient amount as we add to our March rainfall totals.

With a return to southerly winds and increasing moisture levels on Sunday, we will bring back a likely chance of rain for the second half of the weekend and then continue the chance for wet weather into early next week before another cold front swings through and looks to clear us out in addition to bringing in slightly cooler temperatures by this time next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

